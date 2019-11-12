|
|
It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of a great man. Our father, Frederick A. Miller entered into eternal life in heaven Nov. 1, 2019 around 6:40 a.m.
Fred was born April 22, 1958 to the late Harold and Susan Miller of Thornville, Ohio. Fred passed peacefully in his sleep at FAIRHOPE Hospice in Lancaster, Ohio.
Fred is survived by his fiance, Patricia L. Miller, also of Rushville, Ohio; only daughter, August (Randy) Kress of Rushville; sons, Jeremy (Jessica) of West Wendover, Nevada, Adam (Lisa) Miller of Buckeye Lake, Ohio, Grayson James Miller of Rushville, Ohio; sister, Michelle (Steve) Kaufman; brother, Dusty (Ruth) Miller; brothers from another mother, John Elick, Steve Tufts; and his all time best friend, Rebecca (Andy) Adkins, also Joni South; grandchildren, Julian Steinbrook, Tessa Clagg, Diamond Saunders, Skylynn Steinbrook, William Russell, Phoenix Miller, Taleigh Fitch, Lushin Miller; and former daughters-in-law, Tania Steinbrook and Cynthia Asperry.
Fred is preceded in death by his parents, Harold Miller and Susan Miller; brother, Daniel Miller; longtime dear friends, Willie Brothers, James Queen, Coleen Moore.
A small service will be announced at a later date. It will be held in Junction City, Ohio.
Fred was an amazing man, father, friend, husband, son, brother and all around great guy. He loved taking his grandkids overnight fishing and having bonfires at his place. He was an honest, hard working man.
Fred will be dearly missed and loved forever. His body may not be with us; however, his spirit will forever be inside anyone that knew him.
Published in Perry County Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019