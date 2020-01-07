Home

J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
(740) 394-2626
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
7:30 PM
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
New Lexington, OH
George W. Lee Obituary
George William "Bill" Lee, 84, of New Lexington, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at SKLD New Lexington.
He was born Nov. 22, 1935 in Moxahala, a son of the late William and Rachel Melissa Harrison Lee.
Bill spent many years as a jack-of-all-trades at the Certified Gas Station in Plain City; he attended St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in New Lexington; was a volunteer at the Perry County Food Bank. Bill truly had a heart of gold, he was always helping people, trying to make them laugh, caring for them and trying to make their lives a little brighter.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Ann Friel Lee; sons, Joseph Anderson and David Moyer; stepson, Chuck Moyer; daughters, Maria (William) Riddell, Judy (Scott) Strawn; stepdaughters, Lisa Grey and Gina Moore; brother, Harold (Roxanne) Lee; sister-in-law, Helen Lee; 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert E. Lee.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at the J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home 118 W. Walnut Street, Shawnee where prayer services will be held 7:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, New Lexington, with Father Christopher Yakkel celebrant.
Interment: Mt Calvary Cemetery, New Straitsville.
To sign the online guestbook please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com
Published in Perry County Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020
