George William "Bill" Lee, 84, of New Lexington, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at SKLD New Lexington.
He was born Nov. 22, 1935 in Moxahala, a son of the late William and Rachel Melissa Harrison Lee.
Bill spent many years as a jack-of-all-trades at the Certified Gas Station in Plain City; he attended St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in New Lexington; was a volunteer at the Perry County Food Bank. Bill truly had a heart of gold, he was always helping people, trying to make them laugh, caring for them and trying to make their lives a little brighter.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Ann Friel Lee; sons, Joseph Anderson and David Moyer; stepson, Chuck Moyer; daughters, Maria (William) Riddell, Judy (Scott) Strawn; stepdaughters, Lisa Grey and Gina Moore; brother, Harold (Roxanne) Lee; sister-in-law, Helen Lee; 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert E. Lee.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at the J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home 118 W. Walnut Street, Shawnee where prayer services will be held 7:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, New Lexington, with Father Christopher Yakkel celebrant.
Interment: Mt Calvary Cemetery, New Straitsville.
To sign the online guestbook please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com
Published in Perry County Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020