Geraldine Sue Euman, 74, of New Lexington, Ohio died at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born Jan. 27, 1945 in Baltimore, Ohio to the late Gerald and Iclean Bowersock Stant.
Geraldine loved camping, coloring, spending time with her family, liked to ride motorcycles and go on trips with her husband and she collected thousands of salt and pepper shakers. Member of Somerset Church of Christ.
Survived by her husband of 47 years, Bernard Euman, Jr.; five children, Billie Sue (Claude) Drummond, Billie Jo (Clyde) Lee, Allen (Sarah) Forgrave, Shelby (Ronnie) Spires and Ann (John) Rose; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, James (Sylvia) Stant and Danny (Polly) Stant; sister, Dorothy (Wayne) Abram; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, preceded in death by a brother, Earl Stant.
Calling hours will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio and from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday at the church.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at the Somerset Church of Christ, 314 North Market Street, Somerset, Ohio with Scott Pfettscher officiating.
Burial will follow in Community Gardens Cemetery, New Lexington, Ohio.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in Perry County Tribune on Dec. 31, 2019