Gladys Conway, 90, of Congo, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at the Pickering House in Lancaster.

She was born July 16, 1928 in Buckingham, the daughter of the late Arthur and Beatrice Baird Breeze.

She was a hair dresser and owned numerous beauty salons throughout her career, she was a member of the Sunshine Club, and was a one-woman humane society taking in numerous animals in need of love and a good home.

She is survived by her children, Marsha (Ronald) Baker, Shirley (Ian) Algie and Gary (Patty) Conway; grandchildren, Lisa Green, Portia (Chris) Francis and Dane Algie; great-grandchildren, Ian Green, Emma Green, Ian Francis and Brady Francis; sisters-in-law, Linda Page, Marianne Christy, and Susan Ratai; brother-in-law, Clair V. Conway.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Conway; half-sister, Janice Warner; and her brother, Dean Page.

The family would like to thank the Perry County Cancer Alliance for all their support and would like memorial donations to be made to the Perry County Cancer Alliance, P.O. Box 724, New Lexington, Ohio 43764.

Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.