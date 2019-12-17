|
Heather A. DeBerry Pargeon, 49, of Junction City, Ohio, formerly of New Lexington, Ohio passed away on Dec. 12, 2019 in her home.
Born June 25, 1970 in Zanesville, Ohio.
Her greatest joys in life included being a mother to her two wonderful sons and becoming a grandmother to her beautiful grandson. She also really enjoyed watching The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Dallas Cowboys. She was a very loving and outgoing person and had a very contagious laugh. She will always be loved and truly missed
Daughter of Cindy (Ron) Lovejoy and Jerry LaMay.
She is survived by her mother and stepfather; children, Tyler (Erika) Pargeon, Lucas Pargeon(Tess); grandchild, William Pargeon; sisters, Carol-Ann (Jay) Harvey, Tiffany (Joe) McFee, Shannon (Micah) Stoner, Angela (Bill) Ward; brother, Adam Lovejoy; longtime best friend, Kim Lutz, Shawn Pargeon, Debbie Redman; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and her beloved cat Maggie.
In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her grandparents, Meredith and Elizabeth DeBerry, Robert and Macie Ruth LaMay.
Calling hours were held from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Funeral service were at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at the funeral home with the Rev. Greg Inboden officiating.
Burial followed at New Lexington Cemetery, New Lexington, Ohio.
Online obituary and condolences at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in Perry County Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019