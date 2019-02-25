Funeral services for Helen Helser, 93, of Zanesville, formerly of Somerset, were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in the chapel of the Thornville home of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, with her Pastor, the Rev. Melodie Rezac as celebrant.

Helen will be buried next to her husband, Roy in the New Reading Cemetery.

Helen passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 in Zanesville. She was born March 18, 1925, in Logan, the daughter of the late Walter and Zella (Nutter) Howdyshell.

She was a graduate of Ohio University, and had taught school in Perry County; first at Junction City and then fourth grade at Somerset, retiring after 27 years.

An active member of the community, she was a member of the Perry County Retired Teachers Association, Delta Kappa Gamma, Perry County Historical Society, Perry County Garden Club, Perry County Homemakers Extension group, and Zion United Church of Christ. She loved teaching and taking her classes on field trips. She also enjoyed ceramics and painting, along with fishing at Crow Lake in Canada.

Helen is survived by her son-in-law, Weldon Krebs of Thornville; granddaughters, Michelle Chavanne, Erin (Rusty) Davis and Jeanette (Brad) Riffle; great-grandchildren, Audrey Davis, Katelyn and Barrett Riffle; brother, Russell "Mick" (Polly) Howdyshell; sisters, Dorothy (Ron) Sidwell, Betty (Jack) Allen and Mary (Bob) Shonkwiler; sisters-in law, Shirley Howdyshell (Mrs. Dave) and Betty Haller (Mrs. Tom); along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Her husband of 57 years, Roy Helser, whom she married on Oct. 18, 1943, has preceded her in death, along with her only daughter, Connie Krebs. Additionally, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Joe, Henson, and Dave Howdyshell; and her sisters, Nancy Howdyshell, and Barbara Callahan.

The family received friends on Saturday from 12 noon until time of the funeral services. Published in Perry County Tribune on Feb. 27, 2019