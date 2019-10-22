|
Helen Louise Sullivan, 85, of Junction City, Ohio passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Carriage Court of Lancaster, surrounded by her family.
Helen was born on Dec. 3, 1933 in Junction City, Ohio, to the late Henry and Alice Gilligan.
She graduated from Junction City Jackson High School in 1951. She was married to Robert Sullivan for 56 years. They had five children, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She was a lifelong member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and sat in the front pew every Sunday. She loved to volunteer her time to the church and loved to socialize with other parishioners. Helen was a devoted sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved life and made it her mission to care for others. Helen supported many children's charitable organizations and also served on the Perry County Board of Elections for many years.
Helen is survived by her children, Jan (Leo) Snider, Joe (Maureen) Sullivan, Tom (Jill) Sullivan, Annette (Marty) Skillman, and Cindy (Steve) Chovan; grandchildren, Lindsey (Shawn) Klaameyer, Lauren Snider, Caitlin Sullivan, Michael Sullivan, Jamie Sullivan, Kelly (Jacob) Harley, Ian and Allie Chovan; and great-grandchildren, Ryleigh and Reagan Klaameyer, and Carley Snider; her sisters, Martha Blosser and Betty (Tom) Russell; her brothers, Bob (Jane) and Bill Gilligan; brother-in-law, Richard Paxton; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sullivan, who passed away in 2012; her brothers, Gene, Jim (JoAnn), and Joe (Sharon) Gilligan; her brother-in-law, Porter Blosser; sister-in-law, Fay Gilligan; and niece, Lisa Blosser.
Calling hours were held from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill St., New Lexington, Ohio where the Rosary was recited at 8 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Junction City, Ohio with Fr. Michael Hartge as celebrant.
Burial was in St. Patrick Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice and Palliative Care, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
