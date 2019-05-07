Hildegard "Hilde" Allen, 90, of Granville, Ohio, formerly of Thornville, and Somerset, Ohio, passed away on May 4, 2019 at 10:45 p.m., at The Middleton of Granville Ohio.

Hildegard was born on Oct. 16, 1928 in Oberhursel Germany to Heinrisch Junkers and Margarethe Bittner-Junkers. Hilde came to this country in 1946 and over the years was a local restaurant owner, previously owning a restaurant in Thornville (The Inn Town), Somerset (The Snack Bar), and a restaurant in the Old World Bazaar (Hildegard's CafÃ©) in German Village. Hilde was well-known in the area for her cooking, especially her cream puffs. She was one of the original members of the Somerset Lioness Club, she also enjoyed spending time with the family and always cooking for everyone.

Hilde is survived by her children, Margaret (Charlie) Fondale of Cambridge, Ohio, Ron Keister of Columbus, Ohio, Barbara (Randy) McCarty of Hartsville, Indiana, and Deborah (Lee) Morgan of Pataskala, Ohio; grandchildren, Todd Fondale, Shannon Fondale (Ed Combs), Kevin (Julie) Fondale, Travis McCarty, Kevin McCarty, and Leeana (Ed) Corns; great-grandchildren, Jazmine, LeVal, and Andria Fondale, Rylee, Kenzi, and Alexx Combs, Grace and Rowen Fondale, Nathan, Jacob, Kaylee and Kevin John McCarty, and Aiden Corns.

Hilde was preceded in death by her parents; a brother; a sister; and a niece.

Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset, Ohio, where services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Randy McCarty officiating.

Burial will follow in the Lutheran Reformed Cemetery in Thornville, Ohio.

Hilde's trusted pall-bearers are Lee Morgan, Ron Keister, Leeana Corns, Ed Corns, RuthAnn Teagarden, Bill Hicks, Kevin Fondale and Shannon Fondale.

The family would like to express their great appreciation for the entire staff at the Middleton of Granville, their care and support will not be forgotten.

