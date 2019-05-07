Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
(740) 743-1652
Calling hours
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hildegard Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hildegard Allen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hildegard Allen Obituary
Hildegard "Hilde" Allen, 90, of Granville, Ohio, formerly of Thornville, and Somerset, Ohio, passed away on May 4, 2019 at 10:45 p.m., at The Middleton of Granville Ohio.
Hildegard was born on Oct. 16, 1928 in Oberhursel Germany to Heinrisch Junkers and Margarethe Bittner-Junkers. Hilde came to this country in 1946 and over the years was a local restaurant owner, previously owning a restaurant in Thornville (The Inn Town), Somerset (The Snack Bar), and a restaurant in the Old World Bazaar (Hildegard's CafÃ©) in German Village. Hilde was well-known in the area for her cooking, especially her cream puffs. She was one of the original members of the Somerset Lioness Club, she also enjoyed spending time with the family and always cooking for everyone.
Hilde is survived by her children, Margaret (Charlie) Fondale of Cambridge, Ohio, Ron Keister of Columbus, Ohio, Barbara (Randy) McCarty of Hartsville, Indiana, and Deborah (Lee) Morgan of Pataskala, Ohio; grandchildren, Todd Fondale, Shannon Fondale (Ed Combs), Kevin (Julie) Fondale, Travis McCarty, Kevin McCarty, and Leeana (Ed) Corns; great-grandchildren, Jazmine, LeVal, and Andria Fondale, Rylee, Kenzi, and Alexx Combs, Grace and Rowen Fondale, Nathan, Jacob, Kaylee and Kevin John McCarty, and Aiden Corns.
Hilde was preceded in death by her parents; a brother; a sister; and a niece.
Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset, Ohio, where services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Randy McCarty officiating.
Burial will follow in the Lutheran Reformed Cemetery in Thornville, Ohio.
Hilde's trusted pall-bearers are Lee Morgan, Ron Keister, Leeana Corns, Ed Corns, RuthAnn Teagarden, Bill Hicks, Kevin Fondale and Shannon Fondale.
The family would like to express their great appreciation for the entire staff at the Middleton of Granville, their care and support will not be forgotten.
www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Perry County Tribune on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now