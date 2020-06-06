Homer Gerald Carney, 82, of New Lexington, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at FairHope Hospice - Pickering House in Lancaster.
He was born March 28, 1938 in New Lexington, the son of the late Homer "Dude" Carney and Audrey Abram Price.
He was a member of the New Lexington Eagles 2070, Elks 509, and Catholic by faith. He loved fishing for salmon in Alaska where he lived for many years and mushroom hunting.
He is survived by three sons, Gary (Brenda) Carney of New Straitsville, Joseph "Eskimo" Carney of New Lexington, and Cress Carney of Seward, Alaska; five grandchildren, Gerald Carney Jr., Matthew (Chloe Rine) Carney and Christopher (Shila Vollmer) Carney, all of New Straitsville, Michelle (Blake) Bledsoe of Cullodoen, West Virginia, and Amber (Jimmie) Meadows of New Lexington; and six great-grandchildren, Madison, Annalyse, Bryden, Weston, Jalyn and Taven; two sisters, Martha Ann Brame of New Lexington, and Marlyn Everett of Bakersfield, California, as well as several nieces and nephews
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Armella Pience Carney; and two brothers-in-law, William (Rick) Brame and John Everett.
Calling hours and services were held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Chute-Wiley Funeral Home, 118 S. Jackson St., New Lexington with Father Michael Hartge officiating.
Burial followed in New Lexington Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to FairHope Hospice or www.chutewiley.com.
He was born March 28, 1938 in New Lexington, the son of the late Homer "Dude" Carney and Audrey Abram Price.
He was a member of the New Lexington Eagles 2070, Elks 509, and Catholic by faith. He loved fishing for salmon in Alaska where he lived for many years and mushroom hunting.
He is survived by three sons, Gary (Brenda) Carney of New Straitsville, Joseph "Eskimo" Carney of New Lexington, and Cress Carney of Seward, Alaska; five grandchildren, Gerald Carney Jr., Matthew (Chloe Rine) Carney and Christopher (Shila Vollmer) Carney, all of New Straitsville, Michelle (Blake) Bledsoe of Cullodoen, West Virginia, and Amber (Jimmie) Meadows of New Lexington; and six great-grandchildren, Madison, Annalyse, Bryden, Weston, Jalyn and Taven; two sisters, Martha Ann Brame of New Lexington, and Marlyn Everett of Bakersfield, California, as well as several nieces and nephews
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Armella Pience Carney; and two brothers-in-law, William (Rick) Brame and John Everett.
Calling hours and services were held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Chute-Wiley Funeral Home, 118 S. Jackson St., New Lexington with Father Michael Hartge officiating.
Burial followed in New Lexington Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to FairHope Hospice or www.chutewiley.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County Tribune from Jun. 6 to Jun. 20, 2020.