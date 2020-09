Or Copy this URL to Share

1926- 2020 J. Kenneth Kennedy, 94, of Wheatland died September 15. at Platte County Memorial Hospital in Wheatland. He had lived in Platte County his entire life.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Condolences may be left at the Gorman Funeral Homes website. Information on memorial donations may be found there, too.



