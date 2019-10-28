Home

Jack H. Miller

Jack H. Miller Obituary
A funeral service for Jack Howard Miller was held at 1 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the Thornville Chapel of the Hoskinson Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeremy Shank officiating.
Burial followed in the Lutheran Reformed Cemetery in Thornville. 
Mr. Miller, 87, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Pickering House in Lancaster.
He was born Oct. 28, 1931, in New Straitsville, a son of the late John William and Laura Catherine (Coates) Miller.
He was retired from Boeing in Columbus (Rockwell) and a life member of AMVETS and the and had been a member of the American Legion. He had served in the US Army during the Korean War.
Surviving are his son, Randall Miller; and a niece and a nephew.
His sister, Catherine Russell is deceased. His wife, Mona Lee (Glass) Miller, preceded him in death on Jan. 28, 2011.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pickering House, envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Published in Perry County Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019
