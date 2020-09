Or Copy this URL to Share

1932- 2020 Jacob C. Sanchez, 88, of Green River, Wyoming died September 11. Following Cremation, Private Family Services will be conducted.The family respectfully requests donations in Jacob's memory be made to Mission at Castle Rock, 1445 Uinta Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935.Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

