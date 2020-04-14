Home

James H. Gilligan


1963 - 2020
James H. Gilligan Obituary
James Henry Gilligan, 56 of New Lexington, Ohio, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at his home. 
Born June 30, 1963 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late James Edward and JoAnne King Gilligan. 
He was a member of Saint Rose Catholic Church of New Lexington; a kind soul, very positive; a loving father, grandpa and brother. 
Survived by a son, Colin (Danielle) Gilligan; grandson, Beau Gilligan; former spouse and good friend, Theresa Gilligan; brothers, Joe (Vickie) King and Toby (Kerri) Gilligan; sisters, Judy (Kevin) Learn, Jennifer (Brian) Dodd and Jackie Luebbers. 
In addition to his parents, preceded in death by a sister, Deadra Smith; and brother, Chester King. 
Given current public health concerns, private graveside funeral service and burial will be held in New Lexington Cemetery with Father Michael Hartge officiating. 
Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. 
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in Perry County Tribune on Apr. 15, 2020
