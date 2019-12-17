|
|
Jeff McMillan, 60, born Oct. 8, 1959 has won the battle and was welcomed into glory with his Heavenly Father on Dec. 16, 2019.
Jeff fought a courageous hard cancer battle for over two-and-a-half years but always with grace, humility, a big smile and an attitude of acceptance. He always said, "no matter what, I win, it's either a cure or Heaven."
Jeff is survived by his wife, Anna McMillan, mother, Linda McMillan, New Lexington; brother, Robin McMillan, New Lexington; sister, Jackie McMillan, New Lexington; chosen son, Randy (Sheri) Johnson, Lancaster; grandchildren, Devin (Zac) Holter, Isabella Johnson; father and mother-in-law, Mike and Irene Roese, Ashville; brothers-in-law, David Carr, Rockbridge, Jim (Cara) Isaacs ll, Amanda; sisters-in-law, Betty (Steve) Phillips, Grove City, Barbara Trowbridge, Lancaster; uncle and aunt, Rick (Janine) McMillan, Crooksville; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews who were all close to and loved by Jeff; special nieces, Erica Blosser, Baltimore, Emily Aneshansley, Ohio State University; loving friends, Joyce Melick, Mike and Nancy Milby, Jennifer Wheeler-Green, CW and Nancy Johnson, Keith Browning, Vince and Vickie Rager; Church family at Maple Street United Methodist, The Tree Church Small Group of Tom and Ann Milby and many other dear friends whom visited, brought meals, sent cards, texts, called or sent a note on Facebook with words of encouragements over the years.
Jeff is preceded in death by his father, Roy McMillan; grandfathers and grandmothers, Charles and Claudine Pletcher and William and Genevieve McMillan.
Jeff never met a stranger. He loved "his people", loved visiting (especially Zac, Devin, Bella and Emily), golf, Ohio State Buckeyes, racing, stopping for a cold beer, good food, his spiritual talks with Mike Milby and most of all traveling with Anna. Jeff was a man of few words, but of great reflection and he would listen to others for hours.
Jeff worked for Kroger Company bakery. Most recently he hung out at Piper's Service Center to stay busy. He loved going in to hang out with Bob Piper, Chip Clark and the guys.
In his final days Jeff looked forward and spoke often of all he was going to do in Heaven and who he was going to reunite with. We praise God for His mercies.
A memorial service will be held at Maple Street United Methodist Church, 438 E. Wheeling Street, Lancaster, Ohio, Sunday, Dec. 22nd at 2 p.m.
Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service. Pastor Kevin Chambers and Mike Milby officiating.
Caring Cremation â„¢ has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com.
Published in Perry County Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019