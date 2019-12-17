|
|
Dr. Jesse William "Bill" Hill III, 70, of Nelsonville, passed away on Dec. 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Bill was born Oct. 19, 1949 in Zanesville, Ohio.
Bill lived a life best described by one of his favorite quotes by John F. Kennedy, "Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country." He was a kind and gentle man who dedicated his life to his family and his community. He was quick to offer a helping hand to anyone in need and found the most joy in giving gifts to others, especially hams at Christmastime. He loved making Sunday brunch for his family, shopping trips, and traditions.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Jeanne McGreevy Hill; his children, Maggie and Zach Odenthal of Nelsonville, Sarah and Scott Steenrod of Columbus, Emily and Andy Dodd of Athens, and Jesse and Geoffrey Hill of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Will, Abbie, Lucy, Sylvie, Simon, Mara, and Leo; his twin brother, Tom (Mary Ann) Hill of Somerset; brothers, Tim (Terri) Hill and Todd (Kim) Hill of New Lexington; many nieces and nephews; his mother-in-law, Mary Anne McGreevy; and his loyal lapdog, Rosie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosetta "Boodge" Hill and Jesse William "Bill" Hill Jr.; and his father-in-law, Paul "Dutch" McGreevy.
Bill was raised in New Lexington, Ohio, and graduated from St. Aloysius Academy in 1968. In 1970, he entered the military in the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged in January 1976. Bill, honored to be in the first graduating class, earned his Associate of Computer Science from Hocking College in 1970. He went on to earn a Bachelor of General Studies, a Master of Education, and a Doctorate of Higher Education Administration, all from Ohio University.
Bill started working at Hocking College in 1971 as the Financial Aid Officer and Veteran's Service Officer. He became the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer in March 1980, and in 1982, was appointed Vice President for Fiscal Operations. In 2010, he became the Senior Financial Analyst, retiring December 2017, after serving the College for 46 1/2 years.
Bill served his community on councils including the Nelsonville Financial Emergency Committee, the Route 33 Bypass Economic Impact Committee, and the Ohio Civilian Conservation Board. He was also a member of the Board of Education of the Nelsonville-York City School District for 20 years and served as Board President for 10 years.
Bill's favorite movie was "It's a Wonderful Life," and ensuring that his family had just that, two weeks before he passed away, he was able to fulfill his retirement dream of taking his family to the happiest place on Earth, Disney World. While their hearts are broken, they are sure that their angel now has his wings.
Funeral mass was held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church, 17645 Bank St., Buchtel with the Rev. Mark Moore officiating.
Interment was at New Lexington Cemetery, where a military graveside service were conducted by the American Legion Post #58, Somerset, Ohio.
Friends and family visited Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
In lieu of flowers, the Hill family suggests donations in memory of Dr. Jesse William "Bill" Hill III be made to the Nelsonville High School Alumni Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 472, Nelsonville, Ohio 45764.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in Perry County Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019