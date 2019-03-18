|
|
Jim E. Reed, passed away on March 13, 2019 at the age of 71.
He was born in 1947 to Clarence and Inez Reed in Ohio.
Jim served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a steel worker for Lempco and Cameron, both located in Ohio. Jim loved to play the guitar, loved to fish, hunt and enjoyed playing with his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Barbara Jewitt.
Jim is survived by his wife, Marsha Reed; eight children, Jeff Moyer (Sheri), Todd Moyer (Michele), Casey Johnson, Nicholas Storts (Mindy), Angela Storts (Lonnie), Natalie Storts, Melanie Toth (Jeremiah), and Brent Wilson (Kim); 21 grandchildren, Brent M Moyer, S. Michael Johnson, Keesha Johnson, Kelsey Johnson, Colin Moyer, Jalynn Moyer, Stannay Smith, Tatem Toth, Isaiah Waggoner, Joey Wilson, Eli Storts, Grave Waggoner, Abby Wilson, Briley Storts, Blake Storts, Tanner Toth, Noah Waggoner, Miah Toth, Ethan Storts, Joseph Waggoner, Gabriella Waggoner; two sisters, Wanda Arabalo and Robin Reed.
A celebration of Jim's life will be at a later date.
Groover Funeral Home, Ellenton, Florida.
Published in Perry County Tribune on Mar. 20, 2019