Home

POWERED BY

Services
Groover Funeral Home
1400 36th Ave East
Ellenton, FL 34222
(941) 722-6602
For more information about
Jim Reed
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim E. Reed

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jim E. Reed Obituary
Jim E. Reed, passed away on March 13, 2019 at the age of 71.
He was born in 1947 to Clarence and Inez Reed in Ohio.
Jim served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a steel worker for Lempco and Cameron, both located in Ohio. Jim loved to play the guitar, loved to fish, hunt and enjoyed playing with his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Barbara Jewitt.
Jim is survived by his wife, Marsha Reed; eight children, Jeff Moyer (Sheri), Todd Moyer (Michele), Casey Johnson, Nicholas Storts (Mindy), Angela Storts (Lonnie), Natalie Storts, Melanie Toth (Jeremiah), and Brent Wilson (Kim); 21 grandchildren, Brent M Moyer, S. Michael Johnson, Keesha Johnson, Kelsey Johnson, Colin Moyer, Jalynn Moyer, Stannay Smith, Tatem Toth, Isaiah Waggoner, Joey Wilson, Eli Storts, Grave Waggoner, Abby Wilson, Briley Storts, Blake Storts, Tanner Toth, Noah Waggoner, Miah Toth, Ethan Storts, Joseph Waggoner, Gabriella Waggoner; two sisters, Wanda Arabalo and Robin Reed.
A celebration of Jim's life will be at a later date.
Groover Funeral Home, Ellenton, Florida.
Published in Perry County Tribune on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now