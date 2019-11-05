|
The family of Joe Altier would like to thank friends, neighbors and relatives for their many acts of kindness, food, flowers, cards, visits and words of comfort during the loss of our beloved Joe.
A special thanks to the medical staff, doctors and nurses at Lancaster Fairfield Medical Hospital and Pickering House, who cared for and treated Joe while a patient, and to Chad Winegardner for all of his help during this difficult time.
Joe was a wonderful father to his son Patrick, and he always let Pat know how special and how loved he was by his father and mother, Ernie. Joe was a special husband to Ernie.
The many people who came to the funeral home and to the funeral, showed what a well loved and respected man Joe was. Joe recently attended his 50 year class reunion and often shared memories and how much he enjoyed seeing everyone.
Joe touched the lives of many people. He always looked on the bright side with a positive attitude. He lived simply, expected little and gave much. He will be missed by all who knew him.
With sincere thanks and appreciation to each and every one who shared in any way during our loss.
Loved and missed by Ernie and Patrick
Published in Perry County Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019