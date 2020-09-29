John Edward Barringer, 75, of Junction City, Ohio died at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at his home.
Born Sept. 24, 1945 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Wilbur Franklin and Helen Marie Forsythe Barringer.
John was a United States Army Veteran; member of the Junction City United Methodist Church; he lived for and loved his wife, they did everything together; he was a devout Christian; he loved cars, racing and football; he was a loving husband, dad and grandpa.
Survived by his wife of 52 years, Nikki Mullen Barringer; son, David Edward (Dawn) Barringer; daughter, Stephanie Lynn (Mark) Barringer; grandchildren, Gage, Lauren, Gabrielle, Layne, Blake and Bailee; sister, Emily (Butch) Fogarty; brother, Mark (Angie) Barringer.
In addition to his parents, preceded in death by his brother, James Barringer.
Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with funeral service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Brandon Hughes officiating on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at the Junction City United Methodist Church, 2050 Clay Road, Junction City, Ohio 43748.
Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery, Bremen, Ohio with graveside military services by James E. Fisher Post #376, American Legion of Junction City, Ohio.
Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangements.
