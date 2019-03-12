John G. Foraker, 76, of London, Kentucky, passed away at his home on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

John was born Nov. 14, 1942 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Clyde M Jr. and Margaret (Griggs) Foraker.

John graduated from New Lexington High School Class of 1960. He then attended The Ohio State University and Ohio Northern University where he was a member of the baseball teams at both.

After college he taught and coached for a brief time and began doing what he loved, working in the oil and gas industry as an independent producer.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda (Cartell)Foraker of the home; son, Scott (Nicole)Foraker of New Lexington, Ohio; daughter, Tamela(Jose) Cornejo of Apex, North Carolina; grandchildren, Kolten and Kaden Foraker of New Lexington, Ohio, Jose Mateo Cornejo of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; brother, Daniel (Kathi)Foraker of New Lexington, Ohio; special nephews and nieces, Amy (Steven) Mulroy, Michael (Christie) Foraker, Jay(Norah) Foraker, Ann (Lucas) Nicely, Margaret (Chase) Graham, Natasha (Brad) Nixon, Luke (Bri) Okey, Jon Michael Okey; several brothers and sisters-in-law; many friends and colleagues in the oil and gas industry in Ohio and in Kentucky, where John has spent the last 15 years; and last but certainly not least his four legged friend, Ally.

Preceded in death by his parents, Clyde M. Foraker Jr., Margaret Griggs Foraker; sister, Suzanne Birkimer; brother, Clyde M Foraker III (Cim); nephew, Matthew Birkimer; mother-in-law, Violet Rader; and father-in-law John Cartell.

Per John's wishes, careful cremation has taken place and a graveside memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio is in charge of arrangements.

Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com Published in Perry County Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019