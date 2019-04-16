Home

Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Thornville
56 South Main Street
Thornville, OH 43076
(740) 246-6334
John L. Walker

John L. Walker Obituary
A memorial service celebrating the life of John L. Walker, age 64, of Thornville, was held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, at the Thornville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service with Pastor Dave Helser officiating.
Friends called from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home, 56 South Main Street in Thornville.
John was born on Nov. 6, 1954 in Wellington, Kansas. He passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital.
John attended farrier school in Oklahoma and returned to Ohio, where he enjoyed his trade for over 40 years. Johnny was an avid team roper, a sport he shared with his father, daughter and many close friends. He also had a love for bowling, golfing and hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Shawn; daughters, Lauren (Layne Knisley) Cenky and Caley (Justin) Boyden; granddaughter, Lyla Boyden; parents, James "Jake" and Pauline "Polly" Walker; sisters, Jane Brooks, Janet (Andy) Hewitt and Julie (Steve) McGlaughlin; sister-in-law, Shannon Daly; and many nieces and nephews. Johnny also leaves behind many special friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute at www.cancer.osu.edu/giving-back or 460 W. 10th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43210.
Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about John or to sign an online guest book.
Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service in Thornville is honored to care for John and his family.
Published in Perry County Tribune on Apr. 17, 2019
