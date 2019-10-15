Home

J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
(740) 394-2626
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
John William "Bill" Blosser, 88, of New Lexington, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019; he was under the care of Genesis Hospice at the Genesis Hospital, Zanesville.
He was born Aug. 31, 1931 in New Straitsville, a son of the late William L. and Hazel Parkinson Blosser.
He was a Korean War Army veteran, graduate of New Straitsville High School, he was a self-employed heavy equipment operator and proud coal miner; he enjoyed picking up walnuts and raising his big gardens.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Garnet Glenna Chevalier Blosser; his sons, Bruce, Wayne, Rodney (Ling), Steven (Debbie), Randy (Kim Erwin), Marvin and Jeremy (Karrie) Blosser; his daughters, Joyce (Bill) Canter, Sharon (Ed) Jones and Brenda Delong; brother, Roger (Cheryl) Blosser; and sister, Ann "Bess" Spears; many grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Brian Todd Blosser; granddaughter, Lilly Blosser; daughter-in-law, Yong' Cha Blosser; son-in-law, Anthony Delong; sisters, Rosa Blosser, Geraldine Lincoln and Mary Miller; brothers, Homer, Frances, Walter, Alva "Cork" and Rev. Joe Blosser.
Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. on Monday; and 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Tuesday at the J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home 118 W. Walnut Street Shawnee.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at the funeral home with the Rev. Richard Fitch officiating.
Following services, cremation will take place.
Friends and family are invited to gather after the services to share in food and fellowship at Tony Price's House 3365 Marietta Road S.E., Junction City, Ohio (signs will be posted).
Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to assist the family.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com
Published in Perry County Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019
