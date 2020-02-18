|
John Young, Jr., age 67, of Thornville, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at his home.
John was born Nov. 1, 1952 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late John Young Sr. and the late Juanita (Edmonds) Young.
John retired from Anchor Hocking after 44 years of service where he had been a journeyman operator. He enjoyed playing pool and tinkering with lawnmowers.
He is survived by his loving wife, Brinda Lee (Shriner) Young; six children, Jenee (John) LeMaster, Jaron John (Tanya) Young, Ben (Tammi) Carpenter, Mike (Heidi) Carpenter, Katie (Cory) Spencer and Drew (Julia) Carpenter; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother, Wes (Kathy) Young; sister, Janet (Carmine) Moore; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Brandon Young; a sister, Libby Hines; and a brother, Henry Young.
Memorial contributions may be made to FairHope Hospice or the .
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Perry County Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020