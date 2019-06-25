Joseph McGreevy, 93,of Sidney, formerly of Crooksville, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at his daughter's home in Sidney surrounded by all of his children.

He was born July 19, 1925 in New Lexington, Ohio to the late Joseph, Sr. and Sarah Russell McGreevy.

Joseph was a United States Marine Corps WWII Veteran; former cabinet maker at Snider-Flautt Lumber, Inc.; member of John Tague Post #188, American Legion, New Lexington; Saint Rose Catholic Church of New Lexington; MacGahan Council #1065, K of C, New Lexington for 75 years where he was an honorary life member; Bishop Fenwick Assembly #812, 4th Degree K of C for 42 years.

Joseph is survived by his children, Tim (Carol) McGreevy of Circleville, Marc (Teresa) McGreevy of Crooksville, Kathy McGreevy of Sidney, Rob (Mary Ann) McGreevy of Potsdam, New York, and Rich (Jean) McGreevy of Sidney; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Roberta J. Hakes McGreevy on Aug. 11, 2018; one son, Bruce G. McGreevy; three siblings, Patricia Dodson, John McGreevy, and Elizabeth Ann Levering.

Friends called from 4 to 8 p.m. with Legion service at 4:30 p.m. and wake service at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated 10 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Saint Rose Catholic Church, 309 North Main Street, New Lexington, with Fr. Michael Hartge as Celebrant.

Joseph was laid to rest in New Lexington Cemetery with graveside military services by John Tague Post #188, American Legion, New Lexington.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Wilson Health Hospice Care, 915 W. Michigan St., Sidney, Ohio http://www.wilsonhealth.org/foundation or Saint Rose Catholic Church.

Published in Perry County Tribune on June 26, 2019