Joseph W. Benedict, age 89, died on April 25, 2020 in Gahanna, Ohio.
The son of a coal miner, he was born in Drakes, Ohio and graduated from Corning High School, The Ohio State University, and received a Masters Degree in Business Administration from Michigan State University.
He was a retired Navy Commander and a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars, the Second Taiwan Strait Crisis, and the Mau Mau conflict, having served aboard the battleship USS Missouri, destroyers and transports. He was also a graduate of the Armed Forces Staff College.
After retirement, he became a prominent real estate broker in Gahanna, Ohio and a land developer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, his hobby of breeding and raising llamas, and OSU football.
Survived by his beloved wife, Kathyrn; daughter, Christina (Chris) Witham; sons, Joseph Eric, Jeffrey, and Jason Benedict; grandchildren, Bryce and Ashleigh Witham; stepdaughters, Krista (Tim) Mattoni, Adria (Scott) Jacobs; step-grandchildren, Aundrea Gosch, Aiden Mattoni, Haleigh and Makayla Jacobs; brother, Richard (Agnes) Benedict; and sister, Linda Benedict.
Private services entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast Chapel with interment to follow in Oakwood Cemetary, Millertown, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Gahanna Residents in Need (GRIN).
Published in Perry County Tribune from May 26 to Jun. 9, 2020.