Joyce Ann Gaddis (Sheppard, Wolfe), 72, of New Lexington, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
She was born Nov. 7, 1947 in Zanesville, Ohio, to the late Charles and Wilma (Brown) Wolfe.
Joyce had a wonderful childhood and her most favorite thing to do was be with her family. She was retired from Save A Lot, where she enjoyed her job and co-worker; a member of the Community Holiness Church of New Lexington for many years.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Mike, of 30 years; her children, Susan, Lora (Curt) Guisinger, Tim (Traci) Sheppard, Staci (Bryan) Parker, Doug (Missy) Sheppard; stepchildren, Janelle (David) Frost, Michael (Ashley) Gaddis; grandchildren, Jerod, Josh, Ryan, Morgan, Seth, Jacob, Blake, Andrea (Chris), Chris (Amanda), Nick (Olivia), McKenna, Chase, Alex, Owen and Brook; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Walker, Madison, Mason, Crslynn, Carson, Nevaeh, Gabby and Hutsin.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her daughter, Renee; her first husband, Carl Leroy; her brother, Larry; and her sister, Janet.
Calling hours will be observed from 3-8 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020 and from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, at the Community Holiness Church at 120 Thorn Street, New Lexington.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the church with the Rev. Kenneth Teter officiating.
Burial will follow at New Lexington Cemetery.
The family would like to send special thanks the office of Dr. Singh, Shelly Romaine and FAIRHOPE Hospice.
Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.
