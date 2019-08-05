|
Joyce Folden Anderson passed away at her home in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on July 30, 2019. She is with her Lord in heaven rejoicing today and for eternity.
Born in Zanesville, Ohio on March 25, 1935, Joyce was raised by her mother Gladys Jones Folden and her grandparents David and Mabel Jones in New Lexington, Ohio.
She began dating her future husband Jim Anderson during her sophomore year in high school. They were married on June 6, 1956, the day after Jim graduated from West Point.
This began Joyce's 41 year adventure as a military spouse. After Airborne and Ranger School in Fort Benning, Georgia, she and Jim started their married lives together living in an apartment above a bakery in Neiderweisel, Germany. Their first child Terri Lynn was born at Egland AFB, Florida in 1961 while Jim was an instructor back at the Army's Ranger School. Their second child James David was born at West Point in 1966. West Point became the final stop in Joyce's career as a military spouse when they returned there in 1973. They remained at West Point as Jim led the Physical Education Department from 1973-1997. Upon retirement, they moved to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, living in Governors Club and Carolina Meadows until she was called home to be with the Lord.
From 1956-1973, Joyce's life included 12 moves punctuated by two years of raising children alone during Jim's two tours in Vietnam. Her strength of will was only rivaled by her sense of hospitality and caring for others.
Joyce worked for 20 years in the Beacon and Washingtonville, New York public schools after earning a Master's Degree in Counseling. Her passion was to help children who were struggling with a parent's addiction, divorce, or death. Her impact in counseling continued in Chapel Hill as a volunteer counselor at The Women's Center in Chapel Hill for 16 more years.
Her time in Chapel Hill also included travel to Bermuda, Russia, Germany, Prince Edward Island, Wales, and many other locations in the United States. But her favorite places to travel were to be with her family at Christmas or watching her grandchildren compete in high school and college athletics. Joyce was active in her own competitive pursuits as well. Nobody practiced or studied harder than Joyce when it came to learning the games of tennis, golf, or bridge.
Joyce's key to life was her love of people. Her kindness is legendary and had no limits. Her house was always open and her face was always smiling. She genuinely cared about everyone she encountered. It did not matter if she was with the Chief of Staff of the Army or a server at her favorite restaurant, she leaned in, listened, and offered encouragement to every person she touched.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Brigadier General James L. Anderson, USA retired; daughter, Terri Anderson Hover and son-in-law Colonel Glenn Hover, USAF retired; son, David Anderson and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Edwards Anderson; and her grandchildren, Samantha Renee Anderson and James (Jake) Donaldson Anderson; and multitudes of friends whom she loved and cared for deeply.
A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 5, at Christ United Methodist Church 800 Market St. Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27517.
There was also a burial service at 1:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 26, at The Old Cadet Chapel in the West Point Cemetery at West Point, New York.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Beyond Our Borders at Christ United Methodist Church in Chapel Hill a ministry which supports orphanages in Brazil and Nicaragua under Joyce and Jim's stewardship. www.christmethodist.org
Published in Perry County Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019