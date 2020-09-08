1/
Joyce M. Heavener
Joyce Mae Heavener, 73, of Crooksville, Ohio, died at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at her home.
Born June 3, 1947 in Dixie Hollow, Ohio to the late Clyde and Dorothy Johnson Self.
She married Joe Heavener in 1964, and was married 55 years until his death last year.
Survived by her children, Steve (Lisa) Heavener, Lee (Retha) Heavener and Sherri (Kevin) Wintermute; grandchildren, T.J. Tokie, Josh, Jordan and Joe Heavener, Samantha Baughman, Lindsay Snider, Brittney and Kyle Wintermute; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Bo, Parker and Maggie Heavener; Braydon Tokie, Braxton and Quinn Sayers, Carly Snider, Kaden and Charlotte Wintermute; brothers, Rich and Jeff; special sister, Kathy; brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her husband, Joe; and her daughter, Barbie, whom she missed dearly; sisters, Rosemary, Maxine, Janice, Donna, Anita and Marge; and a brother, Dale.
A graveside funeral service and burial for family and friends was held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at New Lexington Cemetery, 440 Swigart Street, New Lexington, Ohio with Pastor Jon Emory officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Perry County Cancer Alliance, P.O. Box 724, New Lexington, Ohio 43764.
Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangements.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com



Published in Perry County Tribune from Sep. 8 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
12:00 PM
New Lexington Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
September 8, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Joyce was such a genuine person. I always enjoyed talking wit her and enjoyed how she loved her family. I will ask God to wrap his loving arms around you at this difficult time.
Luann Cooperrider
Friend
September 4, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jeremie Elkins
