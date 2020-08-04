1/1
Judith H. Bowers
Judith H. Bowers, 85, of New Lexington, Ohio, died on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at Middleton in Granville, Ohio. 
Born May 29, 1935 in Nelsonville, Ohio, to the late Rex and Bertha Devol Huffman. 
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church; Circle of the Church; Eastern Star; secretary/treasurer for Huffman Drilling; Huffman-Bowers Inc. for 60-plus years; on the Board of Directors of the Perry County Fair for many years and owner of several businesses in the area. 
She is survived by her children, Susan (Tom) Ferraro, Julie (Frank) Ratliff, Barry (Paula) Bowers and Angela White; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. 
In addition to her parents, preceded in death by granddaughter, Cyndi Ratliff; great-grandchild, Kyle Campbell; brother, Joe Rex Huffman; and chair-side companion, Minnie. 
Calling hours will held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street New Lexington, Ohio. 
Funeral service will held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at the funeral home with the Rev. Richard Newlon officiating. 
Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery. 
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Perry County Dog Shelter, Commerce Drive, New Lexington, Ohio 43764. 
Online Obituary and Register Book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com



Published in Perry County Tribune from Aug. 4 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
August 4, 2020
Barry and Paula, sorry to hear about your mom Barry, she was a good hearted lady. My prayers are with the whole Bower family at this time, May God bless all of you.
Tim Craig
Friend
