|
|
Judith Irene Munyan Rose, 78, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at her residence.
She was born Aug. 25, 1941 in Perry County, the daughter of the late Donald and Mandy Davidson Munyan.
Member of The Anchor and Nazarene Church of New Lexington; New Lexington American Legion; Crooksville ; New Lexington Eagles 2070. Retired employee of Perry County Foods.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Penny (Robin McMillian) Cutright; grandchildren, Myles, Tannir, Kellieah, Nycole, River, Tuesdai, Travis, Kyle, Myzaree, Malaynee, Meygan, Jacyn Cutright; great-grandchildren, Mason, Jakoby, Leo, Laiken, Kylan and Keaton; brother, Ed (Roxanne) Munyan; sisters, Linda (Howdy Nixon LeRoy) Helen (Roger) Goodin, and Laura Butcher.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Shafer; and her brother, Joe Munyan.
Calling hours were held Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 from 3 until 6 p.m. at the Chute-Wiley Funeral Home 118 S Jackson St., New Lexington.
Funeral services were Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. H. Richard Young officiating.
Burial followed in Community Gardens Cemetery.
www.chutewiley.com
Published in Perry County Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019