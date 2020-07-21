1/1
Kaden B. Hook
1996 - 2020
Kaden Bradley Hook passed away July 8, 2020 at his residence.
He was born January 21, 1996 to Kevin and Karen (Potter) Hook.
Besides his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Kiley (Aaron) Lee, Katie (Joe Winnenberg), KJ (Cassandra) Hook, and Karlie Hook; grandparents, Carl Hook (dec.) and Carolyn Hook Hammer and the late Judy and Darrell Potter; nieces and nephews, Gage, Peyton, Brayson, Karson, Cassidy, Koen and Clara.
Our son's depression fed on his desire to keep it secret and hidden from everyone. We could not save our son. Kaden slipped through our grasp and we cannot bring him back. We can only urge others to distrust the voice of depression. Seek help and treatment for yourself and the ones you love.
Calling hours were held on Friday, July 10th at the Chute-Wiley Funeral Home, 118 S. Jackson St., New Lexington from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with a prayer vigil at 7:45.
Funeral services were held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the funeral Home with Father Michael Hartge officiating. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery.
www.chutewiley.com



Published in Perry County Tribune from Jul. 21 to Aug. 4, 2020.
