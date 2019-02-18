Kenneth N. Fouts, age 93, former Corning, Ohio resident and resident of the Westlake area more than 40 years, died early Saturday morning at Brighton Gardens in Westlake.

He was born Sept. 13, 1925 in Corning, the son of Albin H. and Nancy M. (Moorehead) Fouts, the youngest of 13 children.

Mr. Fouts was a veteran of the U. S. Navy, serving during WW II. While in Corning he worked on the New York Central Railroad, after moving to Westlake he was a supervisor with United Transportation Union, retiring in 1990 after 44 years of service.

Ken was a member of the West Side Church of Christ where he served on the Benevolence Committee. He was active with the Masonic order, was Tiler of Masonic North Star #638 since 1974, member of the Lakewood Kiwanis Club, serving on the Board of Directors and was named 1994 Lakewood Citizen of the Year.

Ken is survived by his wife, Mary (Davisson) Schofield Fouts; and three generations of numerous nieces and nephews.

His parents, his first wife, Helen C. Fouts and 12 siblings preceded him in death.

Ken will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Park in North Olmsted with his first wife, Helen.

The Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors and Crematory and staff are honored to serve the Kenneth Fouts family.

Visit fleming-billman.com to view obituary, express condolences or light a candle. Published in Perry County Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary