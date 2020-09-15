Kristopher J. Bashore, 59, Thornville, passed away Friday Sept. 11, 2020 following an extended illness.
He was born in Zanesville, on Aug. 7, 1961, the son of the late William Earle Bashore and Jean Ann (Forsythe) Bashore of Thornville.
Kris was a graduate of Sheridan H.S., class of 1979, Central Ohio Technical College with an A.A.S. in engineering. He worked as an electrician for Owens Corning in Newark.
He was an active member of South Shore ministries in Thornville, where he was a former Sunday School teacher. He served as president for the Perry County NFO, and also was active in statewide committees with NFO. He also served on the Perry County Soil and Water Conversation board. He enjoyed farming on his family farm.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Misty (Taylor), whom he married on Sept. 5, 1981; his sons, Matthew (Allison) and their sons Mason and Wesley Travis (Kristin) and their son Colton; his brother, Kevin; his nieces and nephews Andrea, Jarrod, Austin, Tyler, Ryann, Kandie and Sarah; sister-in-law, Tammy Bashore; and in-laws, Larry (Mary) Taylor.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the South Shore Ministries, Thornville, where funeral services celebrating his life will follow on Thursday morning at 11 a.m. with his pastor, Doug Lynn as celebrant.
Burial will follow in Zion Ridge Cemetery.
The family prefers that memorial contributions be directed to Hospice of Central Ohio
, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.