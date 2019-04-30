A memorial service celebrating the life of Lance Alan Mays, 48, of Thornville, will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Thornville chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor Jeremy Shank officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to the memorial service on Friday, at the funeral home, 56 S. Main Street, Thornville, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Lance was born in Newark, Ohio on Dec. 15, 1970 to Gregory H. Mays and Cinda K. (Hook) Butler. He passed away at his residence on April 26, 2019.

Lance enjoyed riding and grooming horses, fishing, cooking and mud-running with his Jeep. Most important was the time he spent with his loving daughter, family and friends.

In addition to his parents, survivors include his daughter, Lindsey Mays; grandson, Rhett Hunt; grandmother, Donna Crouse; siblings, Terry (Sarah) Weaver, Jamey (Heidi) Mays, Charles (Ashley) Hook, Travis (Jess) Butler, Kendra (Danny) Simpson and Rick Packer; stepfather, Jerry Butler; stepmother, Rita Noall; his loving dog, Turbo; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents; brother, Andy Butler; and stepmother, Pamela Mays.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lance to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Lance or to sign an online guest book.

Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Lance and his family. Published in Perry County Tribune on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary