Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry A. Reed

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry A. Reed Obituary
Larry A. Reed, 66, of New Lexington, Ohio, died at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio. 
Born Jan. 14, 1954 in Zanesville Ohio to Mamie Louise Robinson Cook and the late Charles J. "Buck" Reed. 
He was a member of the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Junction City; loved to play the guitar, camping, cars, dogs and especially his family. 
Survived by his wife of 43 years, Janis Pearson Reed; daughter, Larissa (Rick) Cline; and son, Matthew (Megan) Reed; mother, Mamie Louise Robinson Cook; grandchildren, Emmy Decore, Bodie Decore, Pierce Reed and Porter Reed; brothers, Gary (Linda) Reed and Rick (Florence) Reed; sister, Robin Reed; step-siblings, Tina (Robin) Athey and George (John) Cook; his dogs, Brewster and Brigette. 
In addition to his father, preceded in death by his stepfather, Warren J. Cook; his mother and father-in-law, Bill and Joan Pearson. 
Calling hours will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 and from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. 
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the funeral home with Rick Cline officiating. 
Burial will follow at Community Gardens Cemetery, New Lexington, Ohio. 
Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in Perry County Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -