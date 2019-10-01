Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chute-Wiley Funeral Home
118 S Jackson Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
(740) 342-1273
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Conrad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry R. Conrad


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry R. Conrad Obituary
Larry R. Conrad, 74, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the Bickford Assisted Living in Lancaster.
He was born in New Lexington on March 13, 1945 to the late Ralph and Lucille (Ellis) Conrad.
He was a United States Navy veteran.
He is survived by his brothers, George (Saunie) Conrad and Norman (Janine) Conrad of New Lexington; a sister, Caroline (Val) Reich of Somerset; stepdaughter, Julie Pratt of Pataskala; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving companion, Laura Pratt.
Graveside memorial were held at New Lexington Cemetery on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. with Father Michael R. Hartage officiating.
Military graveside rites were conducted by American Legion Post 188.
Chute-Wiley Funeral Home, New Lexington was in charge of arrangements - www.chutewiley.com
Published in Perry County Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chute-Wiley Funeral Home
Download Now