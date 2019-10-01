|
Larry R. Conrad, 74, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the Bickford Assisted Living in Lancaster.
He was born in New Lexington on March 13, 1945 to the late Ralph and Lucille (Ellis) Conrad.
He was a United States Navy veteran.
He is survived by his brothers, George (Saunie) Conrad and Norman (Janine) Conrad of New Lexington; a sister, Caroline (Val) Reich of Somerset; stepdaughter, Julie Pratt of Pataskala; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving companion, Laura Pratt.
Graveside memorial were held at New Lexington Cemetery on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. with Father Michael R. Hartage officiating.
Military graveside rites were conducted by American Legion Post 188.
Chute-Wiley Funeral Home, New Lexington was in charge of arrangements - www.chutewiley.com
Published in Perry County Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019