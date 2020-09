1982- 2020 Laura Schumacher, 37, of Johnstown, CO, died August 31. A celebration of life will be held October 3, in Johnstown, CO, at 1:00pm, at Roosevelt High School. Attire will be very casual.Donations in Laura's memory suggested to UC Health Palliative Medicine, 2500 Rocky Mountain Ave., Loveland, CO 80538 or Connections Christian Church, Johnstown, CO, or GoFundMe.com for Laura.