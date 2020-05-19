Lawayna E. Baker
1927 - 2020
Lawayna E. Baker, 92, of New Lexington, Ohio, died at 5:12 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born July 3, 1927 in New Lexington, Ohio to the late Howard and Flo Starner Dickerson.
Lawayna was a member of the Church of God; she loved being with her family, being in the outdoors, quilting and crocheting.
Survived by three sons, Bruce Baker, David (Sandy) Baker and Rob (Mary) Baker; 11 grandchildren, Julie (Brad) Shriner, Clint (Trish) Newman, Tracy (Chuck) Abram, Scott (Cindy) Baker, David Baker, Judd (Becky) Baker, Matt (Kelly) Baker, Malisa (Ryan) Barringer, Trever (Pamela) Baker, Brittnie (Kaitlin) Baker and Jake Baker; 18 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Robert Newman; daughter-in-law, Bea Baker; brother, Lawrence (Betty) Dickerson; and a sister, Elsie McMillan.
In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her husband, Robert Baker; son, Forrest Baker; daughter, Sandra Newman; two grandchildren, Bobby Newman and Travis Baker.
Given current public health concerns, private calling hours and services will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio with the Rev. Richard Newlon officiating.
Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery.
Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com



Published in Perry County Tribune from May 19 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Calling hours
Roberts Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 19, 2020
To all the Baker children and their families, Jim and I send our sincere sympathy for your loss. She was a great lady and a fine neighbor. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her. Prayers for peace and comfort now and in the days ahead for everyone.
Dorothy & Jim Holdcroft
