Lowell H. Spohn
Lowell H. Spohn, 82, of Junction City, Ohio died at 4:55 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his home.
Born July 18, 1937 in Junction City, Ohio to the late Harry and Emma Angle Brown Spohn.
Lowell was a farmer; retired superintendent for the Ohio Department of Transportation and attended Ebenezer Baptist Church in Logan, Ohio.
Survived by one daughter, Glenna (Dave) Plaisted; two sons, Tom (Rebecca) Spohn and Jerry (Sheila) Spohn; eight grandchildren, Jordan (Cassandra) Spohn, Danielle (Josh) Bordner, Gavin Spohn, Jerald Spohn, Dominic Spohn , Moneer Spohn, Courtney Plaisted and Amanda Plaisted; three great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Marilyn Sue Miller Spohn; brothers, Donald Spohn, Albert Spohn and Jim Brown.
Calling hours will be held from 1-3 p.m. with funeral service at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, 6935 Township Road 234, Logan, Ohio 43138 with Pastor Steve Hubbard officiating.
A dinner will be served immediately following the service.
Private family burial will be in Friendship Cemetery, Junction City, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Road, Newark, Ohio 43055.
Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangements.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com



Published in Perry County Tribune from May 19 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
