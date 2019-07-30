|
Lowell Shriner, 87, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at his residence. He was born Feb. 11, 1932 in New Salem, and was the son of the late Kenneth and Wilma Byer Shriner.
Lowell was a lifetime member of the Friendship Church, served in the National Guard for 18 years, loved his farm, Hereford cattle and Case tractors, member of the National Farmers Organization, the Farm Bureau, retired Junction City School bus driver and Jackson Township Trustee for many years.
Lowell is survived by his daughter, Linda Shriner Hart Spangler of Laurelville; grandchildren, Belinda Hart, Christina (Eric) Hart and Craig Hart; and great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Matthew and Aryanne; brothers and sister, Roger, Bill, Earl, Fred, Dale, Margie, Mark and Konrad Shriner; niece, Teri Lones and children, Tyler, Ethan, Aaron and Emily Lones; many more nieces, nephews and friends.
Lowell was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Teresa Shriner; and stepson, Dick Helwig.
Calling hours will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Friendship Church, Junction City with funeral services following the calling hours at 3 p.m. with Pastor Keller Moore officiating.
Burial will follow in the Friendship Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Friendship Church. Envelopes will be provided at the church.
Published in Perry County Tribune on July 31, 2019