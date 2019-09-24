|
|
Mary Rita (Mooney) Mosure, age 84, April 23, 1935, to Sept. 2, 2019, was born in Somerset, Ohio, to Patrick Francis and Mary Elizabeth (Leibig) Mooney died in Woodinville, Washington, with her children by her side following a long illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane Carl Mosure; brother, Patrick J. Mooney; sister-in-law, Margaret Mooney; in-laws, William and Augusta (Dolly) Mosure; and nephew, Michael Eichner.
Rita will be greatly missed by her daughters, Amy (Thomas) Numrych of Woodinville, Washington, Melissa (Ian) Reeve of Round Rock, Texas, Jennifer (Steve) Core of Parker, Colorado, and Rebecca (Terry) Kawahara of Maple Valley, Washington; grandchildren, Sarah Reeve, Jeffrey Numrych and Andy and Austin Kawahara; sister-in-law, Joyce (Peter) (Mosure) Tarajos of Gasport, New York; nieces, Christine Berger, Lucy Rains and Molly Eichner; nephew, Philip Niedzielski-Eichner; and numerous family members and friends.
Rita graduated from Holy Trinity School, Somerset, Ohio, in 1953 then earned a degree in dietetics from Saint Mary of the Springs College (present day Ohio Dominican University), Columbus, Ohio, in 1957. Rita worked as a registered dietitian for Dupont in Seaford, Delaware, for two years before returning to Ohio to be closer to family, specifically her mother who had MS.
Rita and Duane married on Aug. 25, 1962, at Holy Trinity Church in Somerset. Rita was employed by Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio; Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Torrington, Connecticut; various senior care facilities; North Boone School District and retired after 21 years as a food service manager for Northern Illinois University. She was a member, and at times the president of the Rock Valley Dietetic Association, as well as, a member of the Boone County Homemakers Association, a Red Hats Group and an officer of the Resident Council at Creekside Senior Living.
Rita enjoyed cooking; entertaining and welcoming friends into her home; creating and collecting pottery; flower gardening; shopping and traveling. She was not afraid to show her silly side. Rita was especially proud of her Irish heritage. She cherished her grandchildren and treasured every moment spent with them. Rita knew how to love her children as each required and their lives are now richer for it. As Rita said, "I've lived a good life."
A Memorial Service, a celebration of Mary Rita Mosure's life, was held at Creekside Senior Living in Woodinville, Washington, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. The service, led by Father F. Schuster of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, was followed by a social with refreshments.
A funeral mass followed by the burial of Rita and Duane's ashes at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Somerset, Ohio, is being planned for a future date.
The family would like to especially thank the compassionate caregivers of Companion Care Inc.; the dedicated and loving staff of the Northwest Kidney Center, Kirkland, Washington; the Creekside Senior Living staff and everyone who loved and cared for her.
Published in Perry County Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019