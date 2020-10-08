Margaret I. (Peg) Bennett, age 86, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at Friendship Village of Columbus. Peg was born in New Lexington, Ohio.

She was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, and was retired from the Internal Revenue Service. Her previous work locations included DCSC, Veterans Administration among others. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Charles R "Dick." Survived by children, Renee Bennett Pascal (Dana Point, Calif.) and Rick (Dee) Bennett (Westerville); grandchildren Mallory and Christian Pascal, Jessica (Brian) Schultek and Kaitlin (John) Wiora; six great-grandchildren; sister, Diana Ball; brother Brent (Vicki) Ferguson; and extended family.

Peg loved many things but you could especially feel her joy when she was with her family, surrounded by her pets, and creating her masterpieces in the kitchen. Everyone who knew her was blessed by her spirit, love, and infectious laugh. She will be deeply missed but, thankfully, her recipes and life lessons live on.

The funeral mass was held at Immaculate Conception Church and a private family interment in New Lexington Cemetery.







