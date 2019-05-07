Margaret Sharlene Brengman, formerly of Canal Winchester, died on April 30, 2019 at Kobacker House.

Sharlene was born in Somerset, Ohio on Nov. 26, 1935. At 16, she met a boy who rode a motorcycle past her family farm. A few years later, she married that boy, Wayne Brengman. They were devoted to each other for 62 years.

Sharlene was an executive assistant at Ohio State University Hospital and the school of Veterinary Medicine. She raised her daughter full time and returned to work in the late 1980s as a recruiter for Widescope Personnel, where she placed managers for Bob Evans, Cracker Barrel and other restaurants.

She loved cooking, jazz, Siamese cats, watching college basketball and sharing her faith with others. She was known to be incredibly generous and a huge fan of the Buckeyes.

Sharlene is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; and her parents, Ralph and Dorothy Hammer.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jill and John Woods; and grandchildren, Nevin, Gerrit and Sela Woods.

Friends may visit from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7 at the Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8 with Stuart Brengman, serving as the officiant.

Interment to follow at Lithopolis Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Kobacker House for their incredible devotion to making the final days as comfortable as possible.

Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com Published in Perry County Tribune on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary