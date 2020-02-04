|
|
Marilyn Sue (Mickey) Greene, of Taylors, South Carolina, at age 68, went to be with the Lord on Monday evening, Jan. 20th, 2020 at the home of her son in Mauldin, South Carolina.
After more than six years of battling against breast cancer, she overcame pneumonia and sepsis before her body could no longer continue the fight. Per her wishes, she was cremated and her ashes will be spread in a private ceremony with her children and their families at a date and location yet to be determined.
In celebration of her life and her faith, a "home going" service will be held both in South Carolina and in Ohio, for all of her family and friends.
The service in South Carolina will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8th at 2 p.m. at North Hills Church, 4952 Edwards Road, in Taylors, South Carolina.
The service in Ohio will be held on Feb. 22nd at 2 p.m. at Maranatha Bible Church, 5376 state Route 204, in Glenford, Ohio.
At both services, the family will begin receiving attendees at 1:30 p.m. with additional time for all to fellowship thereafter.
Marilyn was born on July 25th, 1951 at Lancaster Fairfield Hospital in Lancaster, Ohio to parents Francis Vincent Mickey and Mary Gertrude (Emmert) Mickey of Somerset, Ohio. She was the fourth of what would eventually be eight Mickey children. She graduated from Sheridan High School in May of 1969 with a high school diploma and a certificate in cosmetology.
On Nov. 11th, 1969, Marilyn married Timothy Lee Cunningham, with whom she eventually had four children. After 20(?) years of marriage, they divorced in May of 1991. She remarried in May of 1993 to Gary Robert Greene, whom she later divorced in July of 2006. She then moved in with her daughter's family before moving to South Carolina to be near her eldest son in March of 2008.
In the late 1970s through early 1990s, Marilyn was a faithful member of Maranatha Bible Church in Glenford, Ohio, working in the nursery, Vacation Bible School and other church programs. After moving to South Carolina, she found her new church home at North Hills Church in Taylors, South Carolina, where she was active in the Mosaic ministry for single moms, the Encore ministry for elderly adults, and her local life group.
In August of 2013, Marilyn was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent both chemotherapy and surgery to remove the tumor. Her cancer went into remission in 2014, only to reappear more vigorously in late 2018, spreading throughout her body. She leaves behind many friends and fellow cancer patients who inspired her to continue her fight.
Throughout her life, Marilyn's hobbies included cross-stitching, making quilts, playing cards, reading books and gardening. She worked various jobs, including hair dresser, secretary, house cleaner, dental assistant, nursing assistant and small business owner, though for the majority of her life, she was a homemaker and mother. Those who knew her understood that she could be stubborn at times, sneaky at cards, and overindulgent with candy. However, she loved the Lord deeply and depended on Him daily, especially in her last few years.
Marilyn is survived by her brothers, John Mickey and James Mickey, and their spouses; her sisters, Cynthia Mickey, Wilma Wilson, Patricia Frame and Mary White, and their spouses; her sons, Shane Cunningham, Seth Cunningham and Caleb Cunningham, and their spouses; and her daughter, Tonia Blanc, and her spouse; as well as 10 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents; and by her younger sister, Barbara McElroy.
Donations can be made in her name to your local chapter of the .
For anyone wishing to send flowers to her home going services, please contact NHC in South Carolina at 864-609-5321 or MBC in Ohio at 740-659-2447.
Published in Perry County Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020