Marilyn Sue Spohn, 76, of Junction City, Ohio passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at Altercare of Newark, Ohio.
Born Nov. 1, 1942 in New Lexington, Ohio; she was raised by Ralph and Violet Baker in Junction City, Ohio.
Survived by her husband of 58 years, Lowell H. Spohn; one daughter, Glenna (Dave) Plaisted; two sons, Tom (Rebecca) Spohn and Jerry Spohn; one brother, James Gordon Miller; eight grandchildren, Jordan (Cassandra) Spohn, Danielle (Josh) Bordner, Gavin Spohn, Jerald Spohn, Dominic Spohn, Moneer Spohn, Courtney Plaisted and Amanda Plaisted; two great-grandchildren.
Calling hours were held from 1-3 p.m. with funeral service at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Richard Newlon officiating on Sunday, Oct.r 27, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
A celebration of her life was held at the Junction City American Legion following the funeral service.
Private family burial was in Friendship Cemetery, Junction City, Ohio.
Published in Perry County Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019