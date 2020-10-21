1/1
Marjorie M. McPherson
Marjorie M. McPherson, 94, of New Lexington, Ohio died at 2:50 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at her home.
She was born Dec. 14, 1925 in Union Furnace, Ohio to the late Donald and Sarah Holdren Disbennett.
Marjorie was a member of the South Market Street Church of Christ in Somerset, Ohio; she loved to travel, do word search puzzles and cook.
Survived by her husband, Robert McPherson; daughter, Patricia Cannon; grandson, Stephen Cannon; granddaughter, Jennifer (Chris) Craig; great-grandsons, Connor and Hunter Craig; stepdaughter, Linda (Fred) Townsend; step-sister-in-law, Gail McPherson and numerous step grandchildren and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Wolfe and a stepson, Robert McPherson.
Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with funeral service at 1 p.m. with Terry Townsend, Evangelist, A.J. McPherson, Scott Pfettscher, Evangelist and Doug Oakes, Evangelist officiating on Tuesday, Oct, 20, at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Interim Hospice, 2806 Bell Street, Zanesville, Ohio 43701
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com



Published in Perry County Tribune from Oct. 21 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
OCT
20
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
October 18, 2020
I am so sorry her and Bob have both been like family to me since the day we met. She was an amazing woman and will be missed tremendously. I’m here if you guys need ANYTHING. It has been a pleasure taking care of her and getting to meet her amazing family you’re all in my thoughts and prayers.
Lisa Rose
Friend
