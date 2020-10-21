Marjorie M. McPherson, 94, of New Lexington, Ohio died at 2:50 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at her home.
She was born Dec. 14, 1925 in Union Furnace, Ohio to the late Donald and Sarah Holdren Disbennett.
Marjorie was a member of the South Market Street Church of Christ in Somerset, Ohio; she loved to travel, do word search puzzles and cook.
Survived by her husband, Robert McPherson; daughter, Patricia Cannon; grandson, Stephen Cannon; granddaughter, Jennifer (Chris) Craig; great-grandsons, Connor and Hunter Craig; stepdaughter, Linda (Fred) Townsend; step-sister-in-law, Gail McPherson and numerous step grandchildren and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Wolfe and a stepson, Robert McPherson.
Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with funeral service at 1 p.m. with Terry Townsend, Evangelist, A.J. McPherson, Scott Pfettscher, Evangelist and Doug Oakes, Evangelist officiating on Tuesday, Oct, 20, at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Interim Hospice, 2806 Bell Street, Zanesville, Ohio 43701
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com