Martha Ellen Sidwell, 87, of Thornville, Ohio died at 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born Oct. 5, 1932 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Denzil and Margaret McCoid Roberts.
Martha was a member of Carnation Chapter #067, Eastern Star of New Lexington and the Democratic Women; she loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, spending time with her friends, going out to eat, watching the great-grandkids play sports and being her independent self.
Survived by her children, Barbara (Rick) Spicer, Cindy Parks, Jackie (Jerry) Hoover, Tina (Jeff) Barr and TR (Michelle) Sidwell; grandchildren, Treg and Eric Spicer, Joe, Cris and Ben Parks, Jeni Agriesti, Jessica Koehler and Jordan Garey, Steven and Andrea Williams, Blaire and Blake Barr, Zach and Kelly Sidwell; 15 great-grandchildren, too many to mention but were the joy of her life; siblings, Ruth (John) Minosky, Dee Thompson and Joe (Loretta) Roberts.
In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her husband, Ted Sidwell, Jr.; daughter, Terri Sidwell Williams; son, Teddy Sidwell; son-in-law, Charlie Williams; siblings, Bill Roberts, Teresa Schiele, Gloria (James) Roberts and Bonnie Grindley.
Calling hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 and from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Treg Spicer officiating.
Burial will follow in Lutheran Reformed Cemetery, Thornville, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Perry County Food Pantry, 5550 state Route 37 East, New Lexington, Ohio 43764.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com



Published in Perry County Tribune from Jun. 16 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
JUN
17
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
JUN
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
June 15, 2020
Beautiful Spirit Arrangement
June 14, 2020
OUR CONDOLENCES TO ALL OF MARTHA'S FAMILY AND FRIENDS
JAMES & MADONNA KETCHAM
