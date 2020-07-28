A memorial service celebrating the life of Martha "Marlene" Tucker, 80, of Thornville, will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at 6 p.m. in the chapel of the Thornville home of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, 56 S. Main Street, Thornville.
Friends may call one hour prior to the memorial service, from 5 to 6 p.m.
Marlene was born in Thornville, Ohio on Nov. 30, 1939 to the late Raymond and Naomi (Smoke) McNabb. She passed away at her residence on July 26, 2020.
Prior to retirement, she was a technician with Western Electric for 32 years; owned and operated her own restaurant; and was a prior manager at Subway. Marlene was a life-member of the Thornport AMVETS, Ladies Auxiliary #51; and the Buckeye Lake Moose, Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed cooking, golfing, crafting, drag racing and riding her Harley Davidson motorcycle. She was a cat and dog lover, and she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her children, Wanda (Steve) Krupp, Wyatt (Judy) Bashore and Tammie Brown; grandchildren, Adrienne (Sandeep) Mehta, Tanner Krupp, Grant (Kaylea) Krupp, Dale Bashore, Travis (Mackenna) Brown, Benjamin (Peter) Brown; Angela (Mike) Sheets and Kaitlin (Ryan) Bashore; brothers, Willis (Marilyn) McNabb and Daniel (Leona) McNabb; loving dog, Lilly; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former spouse, Clifford Bashore.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Marlene to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Drive, SW, Heath, Ohio 43056.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, please follow these guidelines: Masks must be worn inside the funeral home and for your protection, a maximum of 30 guests will be allowed inside at one time. Please practice social distancing.
Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com
to share a special memory about Marlene or to sign an online guest book.
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Marlene and her family.