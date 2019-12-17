|
Mary Ann Barnes Reed, 84, of McCuneville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center.
She was born Jan. 6, 1935 in Akron, a daughter of the late Ebert William and Julia Balind Barnes.
She was a member of Shawnee Blue Bell Chapter 151 O.E.S., Millertown Church of Christ of Christian Union.
She is survived by her children, Sherry (Dave) Braglin, Michael (Cyndi) Reed, David(Coleen)Reed and Jim (Gina) Reed; her sisters, Barbara Sue (John) Toney, Elsie Thomas, Neva Decore and Gloria Finck; her brothers, Bill (Mary Lou) Barnes, Paul "Butch" (Anna) Barnes and George (Mary) Barnes; 22 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, R. Richard Reed; her grandsons, John Reed, Robert Pickenpaugh; and brother-in-law Donald Finck.
Friends may call from 3 - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at the J.E Humphrey Funeral Home, 118 W. Walnut Street, Shawnee.
Eastern Star services will be conducted at 7 p.m. with funeral services to follow.
Following services cremation will take place.
Published in Perry County Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019