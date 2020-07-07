1/
Mary E. Williams
Mary Ethel Williams, 95, of Zanesville closed her eyes on Earth and opened them in Heaven on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House.
Mary was born in New Straitsville, Ohio, on Feb. 14, 1925 to the late Carl and Sylvia Smith.
Mary was a former switchboard operator for Dutro Ford and volunteered at Bethesda Hospital. She was a devoted member of The Anchor Church. Mary was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and was a friend to all who knew her.
She is survived by five children, Charles Thompson, Larry (Linda Burton) Thompson, Ramonda Williams, Mike (Keely) Thompson and Dwane (Karen) Williams; a brother, Frank (Amelia) Smith; 13 grandchildren, Heather (Allen) Frey, Haley (Brian) Curtis, Larry (Stacey) Thompson II, Christopher (Jen) Thompson, Bryan (Laura) Thompson, Scott Thompson, Caitlyn Thompson, Lauren Thompson, Brett Armstrong, Mason Williams, Caleb Williams, Carlene Pletcher and Mitchell (Cierra) Boring; eight great-grandchildren, Tanner (Brooke) Curtis, Jordyn Frey, Jadon Thompson, Caelyn Thompson, Chloe Thompson, Spencer Thompson, Joshua Thompson and Roslyn Boring; one great-great grandchild, Kashton Curtis; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Eva Brown, Trudy Coates, Randall Smith, Carl Smith Jr., Melvin Smith and Rosella Smith.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Anchor Church.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 8 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at THE The Snouffer Funeral Home, 1150 W. Military Road, Zanesville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 9 at The Anchor Church, 1365 Chamberlin Ave., Zanesville, with Pastor Aaron Bounds officiating.
Burial will follow in New Straitsville Cemetery.
To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.



Published in Perry County Tribune from Jul. 7 to Jul. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Snouffer Funeral Home
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
