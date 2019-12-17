|
|
Mary Lou Murray (Prichard), 88, died peacefully with her family at her side on Dec. 12, 2019 in Canal Winchester, Ohio.
Born Nov. 11, 1931 in New Lexington, Ohio, daughter of the late Frank and Freda (Grannon) Prichard.
Mary Lou is a graduate of New Lexington High School and Bliss College. She worked as a secretary, realtor and proprietor of Somer Tea Bed & Breakfast in Somerset. The Altar and Rosary Society of St. Philip the Apostle Church, the St. Catharine Women's Club and the Perry County Historical and Cultural Arts Society are a few among her numerous volunteer activities.
Mary Lou is survived by her children, Timothy Murray of Columbus, Bruce (Debbie) Murray of Bexley, Lisa Murray of Edison and Paula (Brian) Spillman of Canal Winchester; grandchildren, Melissa, Megan and Will Murray, Andrew and Alexis Spillman and Katherine (Kyle) Irish; sister, Carolyn (Ron) Miller; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Prichard.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Richard Murray; sister, Rose Marie (Rodney) Wollenberg; and brothers, Harold and Harvey Prichard.
Family and friends may call from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Saint Rose Catholic Church, corner of North Main and West Water Streets, New Lexington, Ohio with Father Chris Yakkel as celebrant.
Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery.
A reception will follow the burial at the Saint Rose Parish Community Center, 119 West Water Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to , Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215 or Wyandot County Humane Society Hope Clinic, 9640 County Highway 330, Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.
Condolences can be sent to www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
The family would like to thank the loving caregivers at Brookdale Crossing Senior Living in Groveport and Brookdale Hospice.
Published in Perry County Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019